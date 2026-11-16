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Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies has spoken of feeling extremely downhearted after suffering another injury while with the Canadian national team.

"I'm a bit frustrated and angry. Being injured is never fun, especially when you're dealing with one injury after another at the back of your thigh. I always try to stay positive in difficult times, but right now it's frustrating," the left-back told One Soccer.

After just five minutes of Canada's international against Guatemala on Saturday, the 26-year-old had to go off injured. Further trouble with his thigh was apparently to blame.

Davies has repeatedly struggled with similar injuries. He missed much of the last World Cup in his home country, while a cruciate ligament tear sustained with the national team also kept him out for a long time last season.

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As for the latest injury, Davies could not yet say exactly how serious it was. "One thing I know for sure: there's something there," Davies said. "Having four injuries at the back of your thigh is something you have to be very careful with. If you keep suffering the same injury, at some point something could give way, and then we're talking about surgery. That's something I'm afraid of. It's just really hard."

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Now he wants to do everything he can to "stay positive", focus on his "recovery and try to return as quickly and safely as possible".

Another injury while with the national team has left Davies deeply frustrated: "Every time I play for the national team, I just want to play football for my country and be out there with the lads. It's been almost two years. That's how long it's been since I last put on the shirt and played a full match, or even a half."

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At Bayern Munich, Davies had recently been in good form and, for a time, was even ahead of summer signing Nathaniel Brown in the competition for the left-back spot, before impressing as a stand-in for the injured Luis Diaz on the left wing.

He has made 15 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring three goals and setting up five more.