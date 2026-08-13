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Abobakr El Mokadem

Translated by

A lengthy absence ends Pogba's adventure with Monaco: Saudi Arabia and the United States a lifeline

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The injury came at a difficult time

A press report on Thursday examined the future of France's Paul Pogba after his Monaco adventure fell apart.

Nearly three weeks have passed since Monaco and Paul Pogba announced their imminent separation, yet nothing has changed.

The 2018 World Cup winner endured a turbulent start to pre-season, then returned to the pitch and trained with his team-mates.

 Monaco's sporting director, Thiago Scuro, hinted at the pre-season press conference that the partnership with the 33-year-old midfielder would end early, despite a contract running until June 2027. Pogba still played half of the first friendly, a 5-2 win over Saint-Brieuc.

Then came another setback. Paul Pogba picked up a fresh injury with Monaco earlier this week.

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It happened during a training session at the team's camp in England, where the Frenchman hurt his left thigh.

 The blow is a heavy one. Pogba will not play for the club again, and several media outlets have reported the termination of his contract.

According to the newspaper "L'Équipe" this Thursday, the player has received offers from Major League Soccer and Saudi Arabia. The problem is that he faces six weeks out of training.

 The timing could hardly be worse for a player hunting a new club. His status as a free agent, though, means he can sign for anyone whenever he wants, even after the transfer window closes.

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