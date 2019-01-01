A-League Review: Melbourne City and Wellington sink Sydney sides

Shayon Harrison inspired Melbourne City to victory over Sydney FC, while Wellington Phoenix swept past Western Sydney Wanderers.

Melbourne City claimed a first win over Sydney FC in nine A-League attempts with a clinical 2-0 victory at the Leichhardt Oval on Sunday.

The game was able to go ahead despite torrential rain and a cagey, goalless first half unfolded.

Shayon Harrison found the breakthrough with his first A-League goal after the hour, slotting home from Kearyn Baccus' pass to finish off a slick counter-attack.

On-loan forward Harrison helped clinch the points 11 minutes from time when his volley on the end of Harrison Delbridge's cross cross took a decisive deflection off Paulo Retre.

Sydney are now nine points behind Perth Glory at the summit, while City are a point and a place behind Wellington Phoenix in fourth.

Wellington were 3-1 winners over Western Sydney on an emotional evening at Westpac Stadium, where both sets of players and fans paid tribute to the victims of the Christchurch terror attack.

The hosts surged into a 3-0 lead as the A-League's top scorer Roy Krishna broke down the left and coolly picked out the top corner before Mandi dispatched a stunning free-kick from almost 30 yards.

In the 33rd minute, David Williams converted Krishna's square pass with a first-time finish off the post.

Wanderers, who were on a four-match unbeaten run heading into the game, improved after the break and Bruce Kamau won a penalty after a VAR review ruled Max Burgess fouled him just inside the box.

Alexander Baumjohann blazed wide from 12 yards, but Mitchell Duke did get the visitors on the scoresheet four minutes from time.

Krishna blotted an impressive outing by collecting two late yellow cards to be sent off in stoppage time.