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A huge offer: Italian giant threatens Diaby's stay with Al-Ittihad

M. Diaby
Al Ittihad
Saudi Pro League
Inter Milan
France
Saudi Arabia
Italy

The French professional may depart!

An Italian club are pushing hard to sign France winger Moussa Diaby from Al-Ittihad in the current summer transfer window, according to press reports.

Diaby has impressed throughout pre-season, both technically and physically, answering the criticism that came his way at the end of last term.

Read also: Major disaster: Koulibaly puts Al-Hilal in a difficult position before the start of the season

Al-Ittihad have received a 40 million euro offer from Inter Milan for Diaby, according to media figure Mohammed Al-Bukairi.

The club's management are weighing the bid from every angle, both technical and administrative, before deciding on the player's future.

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Al-Jazira crest
Al-Jazira
ALJ
Al Ittihad crest
Al Ittihad
ITT

This isn't the first time Inter have come calling. They tried to prise Diaby away last summer, but Al-Ittihad turned them down and dug in to keep him, even though the player was open to a move.

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