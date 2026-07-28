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Abobakr El Mokadem

Translated by

A huge improvement in the condition of Barcelona's duo, and uncertainty over Raphinha's situation

LaLiga
Birmingham City vs Barcelona
Birmingham City
Barcelona
Club Friendlies
H. Flick
F. Lopez
R. Araujo
F. de Jong
Spain
England
Germany
Uruguay
Netherlands

Frenkie de Jong was also present on the pitch.

Barcelona trained on Tuesday at St George's Park under Hansi Flick, with two players edging closer to the group after recovering from injury.

According to "Mundo Deportivo", the Catalans returned to St George's Park for the third session of their pre-season tour in England.

Flick led a physical session that again featured Fermín López and Ronald Araújo.

The pair joined their teammates for the opening exercises and passing drills. In the closing stages they did some light running on their own to build their fitness back up after injury.

Goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen carried on training as normal, awaiting the end of his loan spell at Ajax. Alejandro Baldé, meanwhile, stuck to his individual programme.

Club Friendlies
Birmingham City crest
Birmingham City
BIR
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR

The left-back has followed that programme for a week now and has yet to rejoin the rest of the squad. He trained alone, though, and left the pitch alongside his teammates.

Frenkie de Jong was also out on the grass, where he is undergoing conservative treatment after confirmation of a tear in the medial collateral ligament of his right knee. The Dutchman swapped a few words with members of the technical staff as his teammates went through their drills.

Another double session awaits Barcelona on Wednesday at St George's Park. Raphinha is expected to link up with the squad, though it remains unclear whether the Brazilian will train fully with the group after picking up a muscular injury at the World Cup.

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