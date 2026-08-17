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Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

A historic deal: Real Madrid announces the departure of its player to the French league

Transfers
LaLiga
Ligue 1
Real Madrid
Strasbourg
J. Ortega
Spain
France

Real Madrid confirmed on Monday that Jacobo Ortega has joined French side Strasbourg, with the Spanish club retaining 30% of his rights.

AS newspaper reported that Real sanctioned the departure of the 19-year-old to the French league for 10 million euros.

Real Madrid's top scorer in the last edition of the UEFA Youth League heads to France, where he has signed a five-year contract.

A statement from the club read: "Real Madrid Football Club and Strasbourg Football Club have reached an agreement on the transfer of our player Jacobo Ortega."

Ortega joined Real Madrid back in 2018 as a 12-year-old and spent eight seasons in the club's academy. 

Ligue 1
Marseille crest
Marseille
OM
Strasbourg crest
Strasbourg
STR
LaLiga
Espanyol crest
Espanyol
ESP
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA

He lifted the UEFA Youth League trophy with the youth team in the 2025-2026 season.

AS stressed: "This deal is the most expensive sale Real Madrid have made for a player from their academy who has never played a match with the first team. It is a historic deal by all measures."

The sale caps a summer in which the club keep shattering their own records for money earned from Valdebebas graduates. Around 10 players have been sold, most notably Nico Paz, Gonzalo Garcia and Victor Munoz. 

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