Real Madrid confirmed on Monday that Jacobo Ortega has joined French side Strasbourg, with the Spanish club retaining 30% of his rights.

AS newspaper reported that Real sanctioned the departure of the 19-year-old to the French league for 10 million euros.

Real Madrid's top scorer in the last edition of the UEFA Youth League heads to France, where he has signed a five-year contract.

A statement from the club read: "Real Madrid Football Club and Strasbourg Football Club have reached an agreement on the transfer of our player Jacobo Ortega."

Ortega joined Real Madrid back in 2018 as a 12-year-old and spent eight seasons in the club's academy.

He lifted the UEFA Youth League trophy with the youth team in the 2025-2026 season.

AS stressed: "This deal is the most expensive sale Real Madrid have made for a player from their academy who has never played a match with the first team. It is a historic deal by all measures."

The sale caps a summer in which the club keep shattering their own records for money earned from Valdebebas graduates. Around 10 players have been sold, most notably Nico Paz, Gonzalo Garcia and Victor Munoz.