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Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany has received mixed news ahead of the Bundesliga clash with Hamburg. While the latest training sessions brought the welcome return of Serge Gnabry and Alphonso Davies, Jamal Musiala's new injury has wiped out much of the optimism and left the Belgian coach facing a further crisis at a highly sensitive time.

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After the 2-1 Champions League defeat to French side Lille, Kompany had hoped to get some of his attacking options back, with absences piling up in the squad. Instead, Musiala's latest setback has revived fears over whether he can regain full fitness, and raised questions about the future of one of German football's brightest talents.

According to Sky Sport, Bayern Munich's Friday session brought better news: Serge Gnabry and Alphonso Davies both returned fully to group training. That gives the coaching staff some hope of having the pair back in the near future.

Gnabry had been sidelined by a muscle injury, while a torn knee tendon in his left leg had kept Davies out in recent weeks.

The timing matters. Kompany badly needs his key players back, with the squad clearly short of options both in attack and across the rest of the side.

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Still, training isn't the same as playing. The final call depends on how complete their physical fitness is and on the medical staff's assessment.

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Musiala breaks down again: an injury that turns the clock back

Then came the painful blow. Bayern announced that Jamal Musiala had suffered a new muscle injury, prolonging the young player's fitness woes and making it even harder for him to rediscover his usual form.

In an official statement, the Bavarian club said medical tests had confirmed a muscle injury in the hamstring of Musiala's right thigh, adding that he will be out until further notice.

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German outlet TZ revealed more worrying details, reporting that the player had once again suffered a torn muscle fibre in his left thigh. Medical tests confirmed the tear, according to information obtained by Absolut Bayern.

Musiala had played around 20 minutes against Lille in the Champions League last Wednesday before picking up the new injury. Now he's back on his rehabilitation programme instead of working with his team-mates to regain match sharpness.

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The German playmaker isn't expected back before the start of next year. It's a harsh blow for a player who had only just begun to find his rhythm again.

Eight weeks out: suffering without end

That makes it all the more cruel. Musiala had already missed eight weeks with the same injury before returning in last Friday's Bundesliga clash with Cologne, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

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The plan was to ease the 23-year-old back into competitive action gradually, handing him limited minutes to avoid placing a heavy physical load on him before he was fully fit.

His outings against Cologne and then Lille were part of that programme. But his body didn't respond as hoped. The injury recurred and has sent him almost back to square one.

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Inside the club, the setback raises plenty of questions. Why can't his muscles withstand the physical demands of matches? Is his rehabilitation programme the right one? And how can Bayern avoid a repeat of the same scenario when he next returns?

There are also questions about the physical and technical pressure placed on the player, and whether the push to bring him back quickly went too far given his condition.

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A huge salary and doubts within the club: Musiala under pressure

The fallout isn't only sporting. Musiala's future and form are already being debated behind the scenes at Bayern Munich.

Supervisory board members Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Uli Hoeness have publicly questioned whether he can return to the level he showed previously, given his repeated injuries and irregular appearances.

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There has also been talk of cutting his annual salary, which reaches €25 million, even though his contract with the club runs until 2030.

Chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen has taken a similar stance, albeit in a more measured tone. Musiala's physical condition has become a thorny issue that extends well beyond the pitch.

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Kompany loses an important option as the attacking crisis deepens

For Kompany, it's another blow to an attack that is already short of bodies. The Belgian coach had been counting on the playmaker's return to provide extra creative solutions in the coming matches.

Several influential players remain out. Bayern are without Harry Kane due to an ankle ligament injury and Ismael Saibari for the same reason, while Michael Olise is nursing a bruised foot.

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Gnabry won't be available against Hamburg either, despite his return to group training. He still needs to complete his recovery before returning to competitive action.

With some injured players nearing a return and Musiala breaking down again, Kompany faces a complicated job managing a squad hit by significant absences. Bayern need to regain their balance quickly after their European defeat.