The future of Marc Casadó, the 22-year-old Barcelona midfield star, remains unresolved.

Al-Hilal have already made their move, tabling an offer for Casadó. Barça rejected the bid last July, and the two clubs have been nowhere near a final agreement ever since.

According to "Mundo Deportivo", the sticking point is money. Barcelona want more than 30 million euros, and harbour hopes of pushing that figure close to 40 million. Al-Hilal have no intention of going that high.

Personal terms are a different story. Talks with Casadó have reached an advanced stage, and the player and Al-Hilal understand each other well. Whether it gets over the line now hinges on the two clubs closing the gap between them.

Several European leagues are circling too, and the Barcelona academy graduate looks on that interest favourably.

Clubs in Italy, Germany and the English Premier League are watching Casadó's situation closely, though none have submitted an official offer so far.

Al-Hilal's bid remains the most serious for now. The financial gap with Barcelona keeps the deal stuck in deadlock.