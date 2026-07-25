French journalist Walid Acherchour has taken aim at reports linking Real Madrid with young Ivorian winger Yan Diomande, arguing the potential deal falls short of expectations, especially if it means replacing Vinicius Junior or Michael Olise.

Speaking on the "After Foot" programme on French radio station "RMC" on Saturday evening, Acherchour said: "If I were a Real Madrid fan, going from Olise for 150 million euros to Diomande for 120 million euros, I would say that someone has taken me for a fool. There is a fault in the goods."

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Such deals, he added, may look illogical to the Spanish club's fans, particularly when huge sums go on players who do not yet offer enough guarantees to reach the level expected at the Bernabeu.

His comments land amid reports linking Real Madrid with Leipzig winger Diomande. Vinicius Junior's future remains up in the air, with talks over renewing his contract, which expires in the summer of 2027, still stalling.

German journalist Florian Plettenberg reported that Real Madrid have moved ahead of Paris Saint-Germain in the race for Diomande, with fresh contacts between the parties taking place today.

The French club, though, remain keen to land the player. Real Madrid are ramping up their efforts to strike an agreement with Leipzig and have already opened direct negotiations with the German club.







