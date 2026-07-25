Goal.com
LiveTickets
Real Madrid President ElectionGetty Images Sport
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen

Translated by

A French journalist on Diomande: I would feel like a fool if I were a Real Madrid fan

Transfers
Y. Diomande
M. Olise
Real Madrid vs Leganes
Real Madrid
Leganes
Club Friendlies
Real Madrid vs Fiorentina
Fiorentina
Espanyol vs Real Madrid
Espanyol
LaLiga
Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich
Union Berlin
Bayern Munich
Bundesliga
RB Leipzig vs Borussia Moenchengladbach
RB Leipzig
Borussia Moenchengladbach
Bundesliga
Côte d’Ivoire
France
Spain
Italy
Germany

The Real Madrid are required to pay a lot of money for Diomande.

French journalist Walid Acherchour has taken aim at reports linking Real Madrid with young Ivorian winger Yan Diomande, arguing the potential deal falls short of expectations, especially if it means replacing Vinicius Junior or Michael Olise.

Speaking on the "After Foot" programme on French radio station "RMC" on Saturday evening, Acherchour said: "If I were a Real Madrid fan, going from Olise for 150 million euros to Diomande for 120 million euros, I would say that someone has taken me for a fool. There is a fault in the goods."

Read also

Real Madrid set the date to present their latest signing

Rodri informs Manchester City of his stance on a move to Real Madrid

Such deals, he added, may look illogical to the Spanish club's fans, particularly when huge sums go on players who do not yet offer enough guarantees to reach the level expected at the Bernabeu.

His comments land amid reports linking Real Madrid with Leipzig winger Diomande. Vinicius Junior's future remains up in the air, with talks over renewing his contract, which expires in the summer of 2027, still stalling.

German journalist Florian Plettenberg reported that Real Madrid have moved ahead of Paris Saint-Germain in the race for Diomande, with fresh contacts between the parties taking place today.

The French club, though, remain keen to land the player. Real Madrid are ramping up their efforts to strike an agreement with Leipzig and have already opened direct negotiations with the German club.



Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google