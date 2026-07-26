A French club throws a lifeline to Real Madrid's outcast star

Spanish centre-back Raul Asencio, 23, is edging closer to a Real Madrid exit this summer. He has fallen out of Jose Mourinho's plans, and French clubs are circling with loan interest.

According to Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Marseille want the young defender on a season-long loan. The deal would carry a clause allowing them to sign him permanently for 15 million euros, provided he hits certain targets on appearances and playing time.

A complex deal with multiple conditions

Real Madrid, keen to offload a player contracted until 2031, would keep 25% of any future sale by Marseille. That guarantees the Merengue club cash in on any rise in his value.

Asencio was reluctant to leave the Spanish capital at first. But with Mourinho leaving him out of his plans, the defender may yet accept the move the club wants, especially with regular football in France on offer.

Benfica reject the buy-back clause

Portuguese reports tell a different story. Benfica have ruled out signing Asencio despite talks between the two sides.

According to Portuguese website "Glorioso 1904", the deal collapsed because Benfica refused to include a clause letting Real Madrid buy the player back at the end of the season. Madrid insisted on exactly that condition.

The row lays bare the gap between the two clubs. Real Madrid want the option to reclaim the player should he kick on, while Benfica refuse to sign up to a deal that could stop them cashing in fully on their investment.