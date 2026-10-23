Al-Qadsiah host Al-Hilal on Friday evening in Matchday 11 of the Saudi Roshn League.

The hosts sit top of the standings with 25 points from 10 matches, a single point clear of Al-Hilal, who have played nine fixtures.

According to the newspaper "Arriyadiyah", doubts surround Spain's Nacho ahead of the clash with Al-Hilal, due to injury.

Nacho has already missed Al-Qadsiah's last three matches across all competitions, against Pakhtakor, Abha and Al-Taawoun, after sustaining an ankle joint injury.





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The report continued: "Special sources suggest Nacho will miss a fourth consecutive match with Al-Qadsiah."

"Arriyadiyah" added that Nacho will undergo a final test on Friday to settle his readiness to face Al-Hilal, though the expectation is that he will sit it out.



