A fourth blow? A sudden injury threatens a Barcelona player's participation in the Clasico

Barcelona have been handed a worrying scare ahead of their eagerly awaited El Clasico with Real Madrid. Young defender Xavi Espart felt pain in his ankle during the Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain, a game in which he shone before being substituted in the 74th minute.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Espart came off because he felt discomfort in the ankle, a precautionary step to avoid aggravating the problem. There is optimism inside the Catalan dressing room about his possible availability for Sunday's meeting with Real Madrid.

His withdrawal caused some surprise. He had been putting in a notable performance against PSG at a point when Barcelona trailed 2-1 but were dominating the run of play, their chance of a comeback still very much alive.

The change, the report says, had nothing to do with his level. It came to avoid risking him before El Clasico, with the player exchanging a brief word with a member of the medical staff as soon as he left the pitch.

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Hans Flick, the Barcelona manager, praised Xavi Espart after the Paris game, saying: "He played a wonderful game, and what he produces every time he plays is amazing."

A full-back crisis increases Flick's concern before Real Madrid

Espart's situation matters all the more given Barcelona's shortage of defensive options. Eric Garcia is confirmed out of the clash, while strong doubts hang over Jules Kounde, who is nursing a sprain in his left ankle and looks more likely to miss out.

On top of all that, Dani Olmo is a confirmed absentee after his injury against Paris Saint-Germain.

Should Espart fail to make it, Flick will be left with only Joao Cancelo and Alejandro Balde to fill the two full-back positions, according to the report.

Balde was the man who replaced Espart against PSG, yet he has seen little playing time this season. That makes Espart's availability a key factor in Flick's calculations before the eagerly awaited clash.

Barcelona will monitor their young defender over the coming days, hoping the pain is nothing more than a passing problem that leaves him free to play in El Clasico. Given the sensitivity of the fixture, defensive stability against Real Madrid is crucial.