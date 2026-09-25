Trabzonspor's fans had barely finished celebrating their historic 4-0 demolition of rivals Galatasaray at the Papara Park stronghold when a new storm erupted off the pitch, led by the Turkish Football Federation.









According to Turkish website "61 saat", the Federation's legal adviser has announced a sweeping package of referrals to the Professional Football Disciplinary Committee (PFDK) in the wake of the big derby.

Trabzonspor's head wanted for investigation

Topping the list is Trabzonspor president Ertugrul Dogan, referred to the Disciplinary Committee without any precautionary measure, based on Article 38 of the football disciplinary regulations.

His referral stems from "statements aimed at damaging the reputation of football" that he made to the media after the final whistle. Those remarks clearly did not go unnoticed by the Federation.

Galatasaray pays the price: three in the dock

Galatasaray, thrashed by four goals, escaped nothing. The referrals also named three members of the club, along with the club itself as an institution, under Article 53 of the regulations, over "obscene and offensive chants" from its fans during the match.

Buruk and Ugurcan: precautionary measures

The Federation's decisions reached the dugout and the pitch too. Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk faces the disciplinary committee as a precautionary measure from 20 September 2026, charged with "unsporting conduct" in the same fixture.

Team player Lesley Chimwania Ugurcan will also go before the same committee as a precautionary measure from that date, charged with "unlawful conduct".

So the night of the historic 4-0 win in Trabzon turned from a footballing celebration into a hot file on the disciplinary table, threatening harsh sanctions that could shake the foundations of Turkish football in the days ahead.







