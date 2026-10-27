A press report on Tuesday heaped praise on a rising "Moroccan-German" talent who has stolen the limelight in the German football league this season.

According to the website "Foot Mercato", Borussia Mönchengladbach endured a nightmare start to the season. Six straight defeats left them propping up the Bundesliga table. Then, on Friday, Alexander Blessin's side finally clicked, beating Stuttgart 3-2 thanks to a brilliant display from Wael Mohya.

The 17-year-old of Moroccan origin scored one and teed up another for Shuto Machino, proving he is the pivotal figure in this side. Three goals and one assist in eight matches this season tell their own story. At just seventeen, Wael is quietly cementing himself as a key player, and this could be the campaign that announces him properly.

The new phenomenon of the German league

Wael Mohya joined Borussia Mönchengladbach at the age of eight, a prodigious talent with maturity well beyond his years. His technical quality, his low centre of gravity, his excellent ball control, his ease on both feet and his astonishing efficiency won everyone over at the club.

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At 16 years, 9 months and 28 days, he became the youngest player in the history of Borussia Mönchengladbach's first team.

A valuable substitute last season, scoring twice and setting up one in 17 matches, he is now rising to an entirely new level.

Sporting director Roland Virkus said: "He is fulfilling his role as one of the most prominent rising talents at Borussia Mönchengladbach to perfection. He has excellent character, comes from a wonderful family, and of course, we are closely monitoring how he deals with this situation. It does not worry us. He is a role model for everyone who comes after him, showing them how to stay humble."

The club, meanwhile, want to extend a contract that runs out in June 2028.

The big four battle over the young talent

Virkus added: "We are in contact with him, his parents and his agent. Wael is completely calm, and he feels, so to speak, like a promising young talent. But one thing is clear: he will not play his whole life at Borussia Mönchengladbach."

He continued: "There is no escaping the need to generate revenue from transfers. And that is not always what the fans want to hear."

That stance has set the big clubs circling. According to "Sky Sport Germany", Bayern Munich are particularly keen.

The champions are not alone, either. Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and Leipzig have all registered their interest.

A deal is unlikely this winter, but it could be one of the standout transfers of the summer.

Germany's Under-21 side want Mohya too, while Morocco have spent several months trying to convince him. He told "Kicker" magazine last March: "Yes, there have been contacts, but I cannot reveal more. I have not made a decision yet, and I am taking my time."