The draw for the league phase of the 2026-2027 UEFA Champions League has handed Real Madrid a brutal set of fixtures.

UEFA confirmed the match dates today, Saturday. Real Madrid open their campaign with a tough test against Inter at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid's full fixture list is as follows:

8 September

Real Madrid v Inter (Santiago Bernabeu).

14 October

Roma v Real Madrid (away).

21 October

Real Madrid v Leipzig (Santiago Bernabeu).

4 November

AEK Athens v Real Madrid (away).

24 November

Real Madrid v PSV Eindhoven (Santiago Bernabeu).



9 December

Arsenal v Real Madrid (away).

19 January

Real Madrid v LASK (Santiago Bernabeu).

27 January

Shakhtar Donetsk v Real Madrid (away).



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The draw falls under the new Champions League format, which throws 36 teams into a single league phase. Each side plays 8 matches against 8 different opponents, two from each seeding pot, one at home and one away.

Finish in the top eight and you go straight through to the round of 16. Teams placed ninth to 24th contest a two-legged play-off for the remaining round-of-16 spots, while those from 25th to last crash out of the competition altogether, with no drop into the Europa League.