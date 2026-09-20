A fiery start to the Madrid derby: the referee books Simeone and warns Mourinho

The Madrid derby caught fire early. Five minutes into Real Madrid's clash with Atlético in the seventh round of the Spanish league, Arda Güler and Álex Baena collided heavily, leaving the Turkish player on the ground and Diego Simeone booked for protesting at Güler's own complaints.

Former referee Iturralde González saw it clearly: Baena had used his knee from behind to bring Güler down, an offence worthy of a yellow card.

"It's a yellow card, because he struck him with his knee from behind," he said. "A clear foul."

Güler was carrying the ball forward when Baena caught him from behind and sent him tumbling. Referee Ortiz Arias awarded Real Madrid the foul.

No card came, though. Güler demanded a caution for Baena while Simeone aimed his fury at the Real Madrid man's reaction.

By the 18th minute, the same two players clashed again. Once more the referee kept his cards in his pocket, and this time it was Mourinho calling for punishment.

Iturralde weighed in again. Baena's knee, he argued, was more dangerous than a challenge with the leg. He also took issue with the decision to book Simeone, noting that several Real Madrid substitutes had risen to protest too and could have been treated the same way.