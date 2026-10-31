Al-Ittihad have confirmed the extent of the injury suffered by Colombian midfielder Richard Rios against Abha in the twelfth round of the Saudi Roshn Pro League. A medical examination laid bare the problem that forced him off early and sparked concern inside the club.

An official statement revealed that an MRI scan showed Rios had sustained a severe sprain to his left ankle, along with damage to the fibular ligament. He now faces a treatment and rehabilitation programme over the coming weeks.

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Rios picked up the injury in the opening minutes against Abha after a collision with Alimami Gory. He could not continue, limping off in pain as teammates and Jens Vesing's coaching staff looked on anxiously.

Early signs suggest the Colombian will miss Al-Ittihad's next two matches: the AFC Champions League Elite clash with UAE side Al-Ain and the Roshn League meeting with Neom. How long he stays out depends on his response to treatment, and no return date has been set.

To cover the gap, Al-Ittihad's staff have opted to start Senegal's Dion Lopy in midfield for the upcoming Asian tie. The move aims to keep the side balanced and soften the loss of such an important figure in that area.

The timing could hardly be worse. Al-Ittihad face a run of domestic and continental fixtures, and the coaching staff must now find a way to paper over the absence of Rios. The club will monitor his progress through the treatment programme before fixing a date for his return to training and matches.