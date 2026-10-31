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Chelsea FC v Manchester United - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Hussein Hamdy
Translated by

A farewell match? Chelsea pile on Carrick's misery with a brace in the Premier League

M. Carrick
L. Martinez
Chelsea vs Manchester United
Chelsea
Manchester United
Premier League
England
Argentina

Manchester United's suffering never stops

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Chelsea beat Manchester United 2-0 today, Saturday, in the ninth round of the Premier League.

Morgan Rogers fired the Blues in front in the 50th minute. Cole Palmer doubled their lead in the 64th.

VAR ruled out two goals on the day. Matheus Cunha thought he had scored for United in the 34th minute, while Estevao had a Chelsea effort chalked off in the 71st.

United defender Lisandro Martinez saw red during the match after an assault on Chelsea's Wesley Fofana.

Next matches
MUN

MUN

Champions League

03 Nov 2026

ROM

ROM

SUN

SUN

Premier League

08 Nov 2026

CHE

CHE

The result lifts Chelsea up to fourth in the Premier League table on 16 points, while Manchester United slip to 16th on 7.

Michael Carrick had been on the brink of the sack in the days before this clash. United's board, though, renewed their faith in the manager until the Blues game.

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