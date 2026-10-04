A shirt Harry Kane wore on a historic night with Bayern Munich has become a rare collector's piece worth a fortune. A fan from Singapore paid 55,000 euros to land it at a public auction, outbidding an American rival whose offer stalled at 50,000 euros.

Kane pulled the shirt on during Bayern's crushing 7-0 win over Union Berlin in the German league, and it gained exceptional value after witnessing the England striker reach a historic landmark, according to the German newspaper "Bild".

During the match, Kane scored his 100th goal in the German league to become the fastest player in the competition's history to the mark. He got there in just his 98th game, smashing the previous record held by Cologne legend Dieter Müller, who needed 129 matches.

He didn't stop at the century, either. Kane added another against Union Berlin to reach 101 Bundesliga goals. The shirt's value soared among collectors because it was the special edition worn for the celebrations of Munich's famous Oktoberfest festival, a kit Bayern used in just one match all season.

Not all of the money went into the club's pockets. Part of the proceeds goes to the FC Bayern Hilfe e.V. foundation, which supports people facing difficult circumstances through no fault of their own.









Shirts worn by other Bayern stars went under the hammer too, but nowhere near Kane's price. Jamal Musiala's sold for 7,292 euros, while Michael Olise's fetched 5,500 euros.

Kane's shirt turned from a mere sporting item into a memento carrying one of the striker's most prominent moments on German soil. That explains the record price the Singaporean fan was willing to pay for it.



