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FBL-EUR-C1-ROMA-REAL MADRIDAFP
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen
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A failed gamble: Real Madrid thwart Arsenal and City's plans to sign their star

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The Royal Club knew how to secure its player's stay

Arsenal and Manchester City can forget about one of Real Madrid's brightest young stars. He has agreed to extend his contract with the Spanish club, according to English website "TEAMtalk".

The website reported on Thursday that Turkey international Arda Guler, aged 21, agreed last week to extend his contract by two years, tying him to Real Madrid until at least 2031.

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Several Premier League clubs chased the 21-year-old last summer. Arsenal and Manchester City led the way, both hunting top-class attacking reinforcements.

"TEAMtalk" confirmed that the two clubs held talks with Guler's representatives, presented him with their plans for him and tried to convince him to leave the Spanish capital.

A failed gamble

Both suitors gambled on Guler's place at Real Madrid looking shakier under new coach Jose Mourinho, which might have cracked open the door to a departure. Instead the Real Madrid board handed him guarantees that he is central to their long-term plans.

The Turk is also close to club president Florentino Perez, which strengthens his standing inside Real.

Arsenal and City put attractive offers on the table. Their task got a whole lot harder once Mourinho made his admiration for the player clear.

His minutes tell the story. Guler has been a regular since the Portuguese coach walked in, and he laid on two assists in Real Madrid's 4-3 win over Roma on Wednesday evening.

Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United have all been in contact with Guler's representatives this year too, according to the same source, which says plenty about the level of interest in the Turkish playmaker.


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