José Mourinho stands before a perfect opportunity to make history and become the first coach in the history of the Champions League to win the European Cup with three different clubs, having previously been crowned champion with Porto and Inter Milan.

Spanish newspaper "AS" shone a light on Mourinho's historic chance with Real Madrid. The Portuguese coach dreams this season of pulling off an unprecedented feat in the competition, and his campaign opens against Inter tonight at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Only a handful of coaches have led two different clubs to European glory. Mourinho sits among them, alongside Carlo Ancelotti, who won with Real Madrid and Milan, Pep Guardiola with Manchester City and Barcelona, Ernst Happel with Feyenoord and Hamburg, Ottmar Hitzfeld with Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, and Jupp Heynckes with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Twice Mourinho has lifted the trophy, first with Porto in 2004 and again with Inter Milan in 2010. That second triumph made Florentino Pérez fall for the Portuguese and hand him the Real Madrid job.

According to "AS", Mourinho deserves the chance to contest a European Cup final with Real Madrid. He came close in three consecutive seasons but fell short each time, beaten by Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in 2011, 2012 and 2013.

The numbers underline his standing. Mourinho has played 153 Champions League matches and won 80 of them, ranking fifth among the coaches with the most games in the competition's history.

Above him sit only Arsène Wenger, Pep Guardiola, Sir Alex Ferguson and Carlo Ancelotti. His 52% win rate is bettered within that group by just two men: Ancelotti on 56% and Guardiola on 62%.

Now Mourinho has the chance to close the circle with Real Madrid after 17 years. Turn his old failures into a historic triumph and he becomes the first coach in Champions League history to win the trophy with three different clubs.



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