A dream that ended in tragedy: Moroccan footballer dies while attempting to cross into Ceuta!

Moroccan sport is in mourning. Faten Ben Amar El Azizi, a footballer for Maghreb Atlétic Tétouan's women's team, has died in a tragic accident while attempting to cross into the city of Ceuta. The incident has sent shockwaves through the football community and local society in Tangier.

According to the Moroccan website "Al Botola", she lost her life during the attempt to cross. The painful accident closed a chapter of a promising sporting career and left a great void in the ranks of women's football in the Kingdom.

Wide-ranging condolences from sporting circles

Figures across Moroccan sport mourned her, praising her fine character and high sportsmanship. The Moroccan Union of Professional Players offered its warm condolences to her family, her relatives and her teammates, and to everyone connected with Maghreb Atlétic Tétouan.

In a statement, the Union expressed its complete solidarity with her family and the wider sporting community over this painful loss, praying that God envelop her in His vast mercy and grant her relatives patience and solace.

A promising sporting career

Faten Ben Amar El Azizi wore the shirt of Maghreb Atlétic Tétouan with pride and honour. She had previously represented Moghreb Tétouan, leaving a clear mark on her football career despite her young age.

Her death closes a painful chapter in the history of Moroccan women's football. The game has lost one of its brightest prospects in tragic circumstances, leaving deep sadness within the sporting family in Tangier and across Morocco.