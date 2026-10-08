A different kind of Clasico: Haaland under the watch of Barcelona and Real Madrid

Barcelona are keeping tabs on Erling Haaland, viewing the Manchester City striker as a future market opportunity. Real Madrid are watching the Norwegian's situation too.

According to Sport, Manchester City's conviction for financial breaches, and the serious consequences now facing the club, have put half of Europe on alert.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently explained that a Haaland move to Spain cannot be ruled out, even before the verdict in the Manchester City case is known.

He added that Barcelona and Real Madrid have shown their interest repeatedly, dating back to the striker's days at Borussia Dortmund.

Barcelona have tracked Haaland for a long time. For years, the Catalan club's fans have dreamed of handing the number 9 shirt to an exceptional forward of his calibre.

Raphinha changed that. His emergence as a goalscoring forward caught everyone off guard and left some supporters questioning how badly the deal is needed. Even so, should a move become possible, it would be an exceptional opportunity for Barça.

Real Madrid have also tried for Haaland more than once and continue to monitor him. Two things could keep the Norwegian out of the capital, though: a glut of forwards already on the books, and style-of-play concerns that may leave the team needing a midfield organiser more than a striker.

At City, the respect runs deep. Haaland renewed his contract with the English club for a further 10 years, and there is nothing to suggest a split between the two parties any time soon.

Nor are there contacts with any other club, Romano confirmed, saying: "Nothing has happened in recent days, and nothing will happen in the coming months."

Romano stressed that "Spain could be Haaland's destination if his future changes".



