Bologna and Inter Milan can't be separated over their last nine Serie A meetings. Three wins each, three draws, and the latest of those stalemates was a 3-3 thriller at the Dall'Ara on 23 May.

Stats specialists Opta point out that Saturday's seventh-round fixture could leave Bologna and Inter drawing two league games in a row for the first time since November 2013 and April 2014, following that 3-3 result on 23 May.

Four of Bologna's last five home games against Inter in Serie A have ended without defeat: three wins and a draw. Before that, they lost 12 of the previous 15 at home to the same opponents, drawing the other three.

Nobody in Serie A has shipped more goals at home than Bologna since last December. Their net has been breached 26 times.

Next matches BOL Serie A 12:00 INT

Across that same stretch, leaving aside promoted and relegated clubs, Bologna have picked up the fewest home points of anyone: 11 from 17 games, two wins, five draws, 10 defeats. That's at least five points worse than any other side.

Four draws and one defeat make up Bologna's last five home league games, including the most recent two.

The Emilia-Romagna side could now string together at least three home draws in a row for the first time since April to October 2024, when they racked up seven in succession.

Inter sit on 16 points this season and could climb to at least 19 after seven rounds for only the fourth time since three points for a win arrived in 1994-1995.

Luciano Spalletti managed it in 2017-2018 with 19 points, as did Hector Cuper in 2002-2003 and Luigi Simoni in 1997-1998, each on 19 points. Inter won the title in none of those three seasons.

Draw, win, draw, win. That's been Inter's pattern across their last seven away league games, the latest a 2-2 at Roma.

The Nerazzurri haven't drawn two away matches in a row in the competition since May to September 2024, when they managed three straight.

Juventus boast the best expected goals conceded figure in Serie A this season at 2.9, with Bologna second on 5.8 and Inter fifth on 7.0.

Five different players have scored Bologna's five league goals this season: Piccoli, Dovbyk, Bernardeschi, Orsolini and Ihenm.

Federico Bernardeschi has had a hand in six league goals during 2026, four scored and two created, making him Bologna's leading contributor.

Lautaro Martinez has five Serie A goals against Bologna, every one of them at the San Siro.

No ground has frustrated the Argentine more than the Renato Dall'Ara, where he has played 483 minutes in the competition without scoring, more than at any other venue. He won't get the chance to put that right on Saturday, as injury rules him out.

The only other Serie A grounds where he has drawn a blank are the Paolo Mazza in Ferrara, 103 minutes, and the Ezio Scida in Crotone, 65 minutes.



