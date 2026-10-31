Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Al Hilal v Al Shabab - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Translated by

A curse that will not stop: injury rules Salem Al-Dawsari out of the Al-Hilal and Al-Fateh match

Match
S. Al-Dawsari
Al Hilal vs Al Fateh FC
Al Hilal
Al Fateh FC
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia

What is happening to the Tornado?

The injury curse keeps on haunting Salem Al-Dawsari. The Al-Hilal captain is sidelined again ahead of the eagerly awaited clash against Al-Fateh in the Saudi Roshn League.

Al-Hilal host Al-Fateh today, Saturday, at the Kingdom Arena in the Saudi capital Riyadh, in the twelfth round of the Roshn League.

Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" report that Salem Al-Dawsari will miss the match after the injury flared up again in recent hours.

According to the newspaper, "the Tornado" visited Al-Hilal's medical clinic after training ended yesterday, Friday, forcing Italian coach Simone Inzaghi to leave him out of the match squad.

Next matches
HIL

HIL

Saudi Pro League

31 Oct 2026

ALF

ALF

It's the second time Al-Dawsari has been dropped from the Al-Hilal squad hours before kick-off. The same thing happened before the Clasico against Al-Ittihad in the Roshn League on 10 October this month.

Salem has featured in just 3 matches for Al-Hilal since the start of the season, only one of them as a starter, against Al-Shamal of Qatar last Tuesday. The other two came as a substitute in the closing minutes of Roshn League fixtures.

His absence leaves Al-Hilal a second man short in attack, following Brazilian winger Gabriel Martinelli, who picked up an injury during the 3-2 win over Al-Qadsiah last Friday in the Roshn League.

Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville comes back into the starting line-up to cover for both Martinelli and Al-Dawsari, having missed the last match against Al-Shamal through an Asian suspension.

Al-Hilal sit third in the Saudi League table on 27 points, a point behind Al-Qadsiah, who have played two more matches, and Al-Nassr, who have played one more.

Al-Fateh, by contrast, go into the match down in seventeenth with only 6 points from a single win and 3 draws. They have lost 7 times.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google