Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Al Nassr v Neom SC - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Translated by

A curse that began with the Clásico: injuries speak French at Saudi side Al-Nassr

M. Simakan
K. Coman
Al-Faisaly vs Al Nassr FC
Al-Faisaly
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
France
Saudi Arabia

The absences close in on Al-Alami

Injuries continue to haunt Al-Nassr ahead of their eagerly awaited trip to Al-Faisaly in the Roshn League.

The Saudi side visit Al-Faisaly on Friday at the Al-Majmaah Sports City Stadium, in the eleventh round of the Roshn League.

Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" report that Al-Nassr will go into the game without their two French stars, winger Kingsley Coman and defender Mohamed Simakan, both nursing injuries.

According to the newspaper, the medical staff refused to risk either player against Al-Faisaly, choosing instead to keep them on their rehabilitation programmes for fear of a relapse.

Over the coming days, that same medical staff will reassess the pair to decide whether they can feature against UAE side Al-Wasl next Monday, in the third round of the AFC Champions League Elite.

Both players have been struggling since the 3-1 win over Uzbekistan's Nasaf, the Monday before last, in the second round of the league phase of the AFC Champions League Elite.

The duo were set to miss the Classico against Al-Ahli last Thursday before it was postponed. They then sat out Tuesday's NEOM match in the tenth round of the Roshn League.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google