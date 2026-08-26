Manchester City's spending always makes the headlines. Having splashed more than two billion euros on signings during Pep Guardiola's reign at the Sky Blues, the club now enters the Enzo Maresca era.

This summer alone, City could pull off three of the four biggest deals in their history. On top of the 137 million euros already paid for Elliot Anderson and the 100 million euros agreed for Ayoub Bouddi, they may also stump up the 140 million euros Chelsea are demanding for Enzo Fernandez.

What rarely gets a mention, though, is City's knack for selling players, and according to the Spanish newspaper "AS", it is genuinely remarkable. By 2026, the club will have banked more than 100 million euros from sales across five consecutive summer windows. That is a historic achievement by any measure.

City brought in 162 million euros from player sales in 2022-2023, then 139 million euros in 2023-2024. The following season delivered 152 million euros, and 2025-2026 produced 107 million euros. This season has already smashed the lot, hitting a huge 307 million euros.

The exits of club legends like Rodri Hernandez and Bernardo Silva call for a comprehensive rebuild. City's board are showing serious generosity to make sure they land the best deals across the rest of the summer window.

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Savinho's sale is now officially done, the winger heading to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for 88 million euros plus a further 12 million euros in add-ons. That pushes City's total revenue beyond 300 million euros this summer.

Whatever the initial outlay, the club have raised big money by selling 2024 Ballon d'Or winner Rodri (60 million euros plus 16.5 million euros in add-ons), Tijjani Reijnders (61 million euros) and James Trafford (47 million euros). Add-ons included, the total reaches 307 million euros.

That figure looks set to climb further. City have announced the sale of Nico Gonzalez, who joins Newcastle for 58 million euros in fixed and variable fees, having paid Porto his 60 million euros release clause back in January 2025. Omar Marmoush, meanwhile, will follow Savinho to north London and Tottenham for a fee between 50 and 60 million euros.

With that added sum, somewhere between 58 and 70 million euros, City's total transfer revenue will pass 400 million euros. It is a historic, unprecedented figure.

Bernardo Silva and Rodri are not the only departures. John Stones, Nathan Ake and Manuel Akanji have all left too.

Of the side that lifted the Champions League in 2023, only Erling Haaland and Ruben Dias remain, along with Jack Grealish, who also looks set for the exit.