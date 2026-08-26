Al-Nassr's comeback against Al-Ettifaq was not merely a thrilling victory after falling two goals behind. It also put the "Global" club within touching distance of a historic Pro League record, after they repeated the scenario of overturning the result from a position that had seemed almost impossible.

According to the Opta network, Al-Nassr secured victory for the fifth time in Saudi Pro League history after trailing by two goals, drawing level with Al-Ahli and Al-Ettifaq on this figure. Al-Hilal stand alone at the top, having pulled off this comeback in seven matches.

The most striking paradox concerns what happened before that comeback. Al-Nassr ended the first half against Al-Ettifaq trailing 0-2, having played with ten men from the 12th minute following the sending off of goalkeeper Bento. Yet this was not the first time they had found themselves in this situation.

Opta point out that the team have not lost in their previous five matches in which they ended the first half trailing by two goals or more since the 2009-2010 season. All of those matches ended in draws.

The most recent of those instances came against Al-Ettifaq themselves, a 2-2 draw in March 2022.

In Dammam, though, Al-Nassr took that precedent a step further. They did not merely avoid defeat but turned their 0-2 deficit into a 3-2 victory, with three second-half goals bearing the signatures of Sadio Mane, with a brace, and Abdulelah Al-Amri.

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