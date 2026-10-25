In recent years, Vinícius Júnior has grown into one of the great Clásico performers. Tonight he sits out the clash against Barcelona at the Camp Nou through suspension, and his absence drags the mind back to the last time Real Madrid faced their rivals without the Brazilian, before he went on to become a leading figure of the club's new generation.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", this will be the first Clásico without Vinícius since 2019. The Brazilian featured in every meeting across the following seven years and was always at the heart of the action, whether scoring a hat-trick in the final of the Spanish Super Cup in 2025 or going missing as Barcelona swept Real Madrid aside 4-0 at home in 2022 and again in 2024.

Vinícius has appeared in every Clásico since the meeting of 1 March 2020. The last he missed came on 18 December 2019, when he sat on the substitutes' bench and Zinedine Zidane, then Madrid's coach, left him out in favour of a 4-3-1-2.

Zidane handed Isco the playmaker role behind the attacking pair of Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema. Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Fede Valverde anchored the midfield. Ferland Mendy and Dani Carvajal patrolled the flanks, Sergio Ramos and Raphaël Varane marshalled the centre, and Thibaut Courtois kept goal.

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That encounter finished goalless, the last Clásico to end without a goal, and it carried an extraordinary political backdrop. Originally scheduled for 26 October, the match was pushed back after severe unrest on the streets of Barcelona, sparked by a court ruling handed down the previous day over the events of 1 October 2017 and their aftermath.

Every Clásico brings its own circumstances. This time Real Madrid look far less troubled by the loss of Vinícius. The suspension might even be a blessing, given the way the Brazilian's season has gone. His standing in the squad could well have earned him a starting place regardless of form, a decision that would have stirred plenty of controversy.

Vinícius's absence instead opens the door for Yan Diomande, now one of the players Madrid lean on most for this clash. It is a huge test for the Ivorian, signed this season for 146 million euros, the most expensive arrival in the club's history, with plenty riding on what he produces in such a showdown.

For now, Vinícius's Clásico numbers go on hold: 8 goals in 24 matches, 11 wins against 12 defeats and a single draw. Diomande, meanwhile, starts building a record of his own against Barcelona.

A standout display from the former Leipzig man, if he seizes the moment and performs well enough to earn more minutes, could dent the standing of Vinícius, who may find himself weaker than he was when José Mourinho arrived.

The full picture will only emerge once Clásico battles resume, be it a possible Spanish Super Cup final in 2027, a potential tie in the Copa del Rey or the Champions League, or the La Liga return leg at the Santiago Bernabéu.