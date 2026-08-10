Opportunities in football sometimes arrive without warning, and young players have to be ready to seize them at the right moment.

That is exactly the story of Jordi Pescor. Just 17, the Barcelona youngster has gone from a face in the youth ranks to a potential first-team member during pre-season for the new campaign.

According to Spanish newspaper "Sport", Hansi Flick's call-up landed as a pleasant "bombshell" for a player who never saw it coming. He only featured in the final months of last season with Juvenil A and had not even set foot in Barcelona Atlètic, the reserve side.

The door opens for the young talent

Pure chance did not hand Pescor his shot at the first team. A run of circumstances worked in his favour: the injury to Alejandro Balde, who has recovered but is still chasing his best form, Barcelona's failure so far to sign João Cancelo or Jorge Salinas, and then Jofre Torrents' departure to Ajax Amsterdam. Every one of those factors helped open the door for the player who arrived from Linares.

The original plan was to send Pescor back to the reserves. His standout pre-season changed Flick's mind, and he may now be kept with the first team for longer.

Patience and intelligence make the difference

Pescor got his dream of playing for Barcelona, even if only in friendlies, and he showed real character without piling pressure on himself in a tough situation nobody expected, certainly not this soon.

Last Saturday, he made his first start at the Udine stadium in the triangular tournament, and faced a genuine test against Ola Aina, the Nottingham Forest man known for his pace and dangerous dribbling on the wing.

The youngster passed it with remarkable maturity. He contained his opponent with patience and composure, held the right distance to shut down the dribbles, and rescued critical situations with notable intelligence.

A golden opportunity

Pescor knows full well that the left-back spot at Barcelona is wide open right now. That gives him a golden chance to prove his worth, and if he keeps growing steadily, he could go a long way with the Catalan club.

Flick grants his trust

Flick has him firmly on the radar. The German is a demanding coach, but also a lover of La Masia and its talents, and he has handed Pescor his trust match after match, a reflection of his belief in the youngster's ability.

The first big step is done. Now the question remains: can Jordi Pescor hold this level and stay in the first-team plans? The decisions to come will reveal plenty about the future of this promising talent.