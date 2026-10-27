Real Madrid fans enjoyed an atmosphere of smiles and satisfaction during their morning gatherings in the Spanish capital Madrid, following the victory over Barcelona in the Clasico. Some even received congratulations from Atletico Madrid fans, who now believe their team can snatch top spot in La Liga from Barcelona, who lead them by just two points.

According to the Catalan newspaper "Sport", unexpected allies have emerged in a heated title race after Mourinho's team beat Flick's side 2-1 at the Camp Nou. The win stripped the Royal Club, led by Florentino Perez, of the cloak of victimhood it had worn before the encounter.

Mourinho has long used the role of victim to sharpen the competitive spirit of his teams. He leaned on the same approach during his first spell with Real Madrid, then reached for it again in the days leading up to the toppling of Barcelona in his first Clasico since his return.

A second consecutive defeat, by contrast, planted doubts within Flick's team. The Royal Club enters the final stretch of the year with optimism, feeling it has found the right path again.

As so often in Mourinho's career, echoes of the past returned to the fore. Frank Lampard explained this style in comments carried by the newspaper "Irish Independent" in 2019, speaking about Chelsea under the Portuguese coach: "He made us believe that everyone wanted us to fail".

That belief helped to unite the team behind its coach. It also helped build one of the most competitive sides in the history of the English Premier League.

Ahead of the Barcelona and Real Madrid clash, a similar atmosphere formed within the Royal Club. Tomas Roncero, in comments published by the radio station "Cadena SER" on 12 October, asserted that "any referee knows that if he sides with Real Madrid's interest, he will have a problem".

Even after the victory, Mourinho kept up the rhetoric of grievance, insisting the video assistant referee technology had been absent from the incident involving Joao Cancelo and Diomande.

The Portuguese coach demanded a sending off, but the "VAR Archive" platform and the former referee Iturralde Gonzalez rejected his reading, judging the play worthy only of a yellow card.

A revolution inside the Real Madrid dressing room

Inside the press conference hall at Valdebebas, the fear of defeat hung over the visit to the Camp Nou. Some observers close to Real Madrid got ahead of events and braced for a loss before it occurred, even though the messages coming out of the dressing room told a different story entirely.

Mourinho built an atmosphere of confidence that spilled onto the pitch, and the solidarity between the squad members proved the key to victory. When one player made a mistake, he found a team-mate behind him to remedy the situation.

Roncero himself, one of the loudest voices for Real Madrid's fans, admitted he got into debates with a number of supporters before the match, after they backed Barcelona to win at a canter.

Fuelling that fear was the absence of the goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, even though Real Madrid had won three out of four Clasico matches played by Andriy Lunin.

Predictions of a crushing defeat became fuel for the Real Madrid players' desire to prove themselves, after feeling they were not receiving enough appreciation.

Mourinho handled the leaks about Eduardo Camavinga starting well, before the French player turned into a trump card in the Clasico and created the moment that ended with the second goal, settling the result at 2-1.

The effect of this psychological handling showed clearly in the collective celebration of the Real Madrid players for the second goal scored by Kylian Mbappe.

Real Madrid spent heavily across the transfer windows and carry a wage cap that comfortably exceeds Barcelona's. Yet the path of the two teams over the past two years allowed Mourinho to use the idea of Barcelona's supposed superiority as a motivator for his players.

The Portuguese coach took a road he knew well. His Inter Milan side of 2010 is a clear example: even after beating Barcelona 3-1 in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final, Mourinho warned his team might lose by a wide margin at the Camp Nou in the return leg.

After the win in the first Clasico this season, Real Madrid's fans swung from the depths of pessimism to the heights of euphoria. The same scene played out after the victory over Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu last season, a match that saw the displeasure of Vinicius Junior after his coach decided to substitute him.

Edu Aguirre said, following Sunday's victory, during his appearance on the programme "El Chiringuito": "It was a match that ends 4-1 or 5-1. We have a better coach, and everything is available to us to win the league".

Roncero struck a similar note: "It was a match in which we could have scored four or five goals against Barcelona".

Such exaggeration reflects an emotional state that is customary at Real Madrid, a club forever chasing titles and good news, like the win it claimed at the Camp Nou.

Even so, the celebrations on the club's official television channel came alongside continued complaints about the officiating, with its commentary declaring: "A display from Real Madrid, but VAR on demand".

The victory reshuffled the order of priorities within Real Madrid and handed Mourinho's team a chance to enjoy a positive atmosphere, at least until the next stumble.

The Portuguese coach, though, was keen to remind everyone that the value of this victory will depend on the team's ability to keep the results coming and build on what it achieved in the Clasico.