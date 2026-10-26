"I dedicate this win to the Barca fans who kept me awake at the hotel today," the Portuguese told the club's own channel, Real Madrid TV. Fans of Real Madrid's great rivals had gathered outside the hotel where the Madrid party were staying in Barcelona and, according to Mourinho, they "didn't stop singing – all day."

Without so much as changing his expression, the 63-year-old added: "I couldn't have my nap, but I beat their team. A big hug for them."

Kylian Mbappe scored twice (41st, 87th) as Real won the 265th Clasico 2-1 (1-0). Barcelona's top scorer Raphinha had equalised to make it 1-1 (61st).

Real celebrations after 2-1 win: Camavinga apparently attacked by Barca flags

Alongside Mbappe, Eduardo Camavinga played a major part in the win despite having mainly made brief appearances this season. The Frenchman came on for Bernardo Silva only in the 80th minute, then superbly set up Mbappe's winner with a determined run in behind that left Barca's Pau Cubarsi looking poor.

Near the home fans, his team-mates mobbed the 23-year-old. As a video shows, several Barcelona flags came dangerously close to Camavinga's head. Fellow midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni shielded his compatriot with one hand, then pushed the assist provider and the entire group of celebrating players away from the Barca fans before a flag could hit him.

After nine wins in their first nine league matches, Barca suffered their first defeat of the season. Real stopped the gap to Hansi Flick's side growing to nine points. Instead, the record champions sit third in LaLiga, just three points behind Barcelona. Atletico Madrid are second.

LaLiga: The top of the table after matchday 10