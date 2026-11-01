"A bad person and a bad sportsman": former Barcelona candidate opens fire on Mourinho after his behaviour against Racing

José Mourinho's conduct during the injury to Racing Santander's Álvaro Mantilla has drawn a wave of criticism, with Toni Freixa leading the charge. The former Barcelona presidential candidate tore into the Real Madrid boss, dredging up the moment Mourinho assaulted Tito Vilanova, Pep Guardiola's former assistant.
It all unfolded as Real Madrid raced into a three-goal lead over Racing Santander inside the first half. The flashpoints came thick and fast, most notably the penalty won by Kylian Mbappé and Mantilla's injury around the half-hour mark.
The Racing full-back limped off with a knee injury after falling during a challenge inside the box. Fears grew that he had done something serious, with the medical report still to confirm the nature of the damage.
Freixa pounced. As the player received treatment, Mourinho's reaction prompted him to write on X: "Mourinho is a bad person. Mantilla suffered a cruciate ligament rupture, while he was making gestures suggesting that he was throwing himself to the ground."
He didn't stop there. Dragging up the infamous moment Mourinho jabbed a finger into Tito Vilanova's eye during a Clasico, the former Barcelona presidential candidate added: "He is the same person who put his finger in Tito Vilanova's eye. A bad person and a bad sportsman."