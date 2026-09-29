Greece's Georgios Donis, the manager of the Saudi Arabia national team, has torn up his side almost entirely for the clash with Iraq in the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27".

Saudi Arabia meet Iraq shortly at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah, in the third and final round of the group stage of the Gulf tournament.

The starting line-up features 8 changes from the one that beat Oman 3-0 last Saturday in the second round, a result that had all but sealed Saudi Arabia's place in the semi-finals.

Donis kept faith with goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais, winger Sultan Mandash and full-back Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat. He reshuffled everyone else, chief among them Firas Al-Buraikan, who scored twice in the win over Oman.

The Greek coach also reshaped his attack, leaning on two out-and-out strikers in Abdullah Al-Hamdan and Abdullah Al-Salem, with Mandash and Abu Al-Shamat supporting them.

Saudi Arabia go into the match top of Group One on 6 points, semi-final spot already secured. Iraq sit second with 4.

A single point would be enough to hand Saudi Arabia top spot in Group One. Iraq need the same point to guarantee qualification, but only a win will take them above the leaders.

The Saudi Arabia line-up was as follows:

Goalkeeper: Mohammed Al-Owais

Defence: Nawaf Boushal - Abdulelah Al-Amri - Jihad Zikri - Zakaria Hawsawi

Midfield: Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat - Abdullah Al-Khaibari - Nasser Al-Dawsari - Sultan Mandash

Attack: Abdullah Al-Hamdan - Abdullah Al-Salem