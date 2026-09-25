700 million euros on the way: Barcelona discover a new treasure inside the Camp Nou

The Spotify Camp Nou is no longer merely a stage for Barcelona's matches. It is fast becoming one of the club's most valuable commercial assets, after opening the door to a new model that could generate 700 million euros from the sale of long-term licences for VIP seats.

Barcelona will put 2,000 VIP seats up for sale through contracts running for 15 or 30 years, in exchange for an initial payment, working alongside Legends Global, the club's strategic partner in developing and marketing hospitality services.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Marca", the club is targeting guaranteed revenues of around 700 million euros from these seats over the life of the contracts, with the sale spread across roughly two and a half seasons.

Clients who sign up get an exclusive licence for a seat in the Camp Nou's premium area for the full length of the contract, plus a range of special hospitality services and benefits.









Barcelona had already shifted 5,000 VIP seats in the first phase, banking guaranteed revenues of more than 380 million euros through contracts of varying length. Every suite and box at the Spotify Camp Nou sold out completely.

Expanding this commercial model, Barcelona want to turn their stadium into a main source of income, leaning not just on matchday and ticket revenues but on hospitality services and the pull of fans and corporate clients.

The Camp Nou, then, becomes a huge commercial asset the club keeps investing in, opening new channels for long-term revenue as the stadium returns to the spotlight.