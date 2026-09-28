France beat Belgium 1-0 on Monday in the second round of Group One matches in the UEFA Nations League, extending their perfect start under Zinedine Zidane with a second consecutive win.

Two striking numbers emerged from tonight's match. One was negative, Les Bleus' inability to score in the first half. The other was positive: their continued dominance over Belgium in competitive fixtures.

According to "Stats Foot", France have not scored a first-half goal in their last six matches, a run of sluggish attacking starts.

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Tonight's result also stretched France's winning run against Belgium to eight competitive matches, underlining their remarkable edge over the Red Devils.





France moved to six points at the top of the group. Belgium stayed on three.

Les Bleus play Italy next on 2 October, while Belgium meet Turkey in the third round.