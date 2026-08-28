Al-Hilal thrashed Al-Khaleej 5-1 in the fourth round of the Roshn League, but the brutal weather overshadowed the contest after huge numbers of fans were forced to abandon the Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium before the second half kicked off.

Temperatures and humidity soared throughout the match, turning the stands into a punishing place to watch football, and the problem only worsened as the encounter dragged on in exhausting conditions.

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The correspondent for Saudi network "Thmanyah" reported from pitchside that more than 50 fans fainted during the game because of the fierce heat and humidity, forcing medical teams to step in and treat the cases.

Most supporters headed for the exits at half-time, whatever the importance of the fixture, seeking somewhere more bearable and desperate to avoid further exhaustion in the searing heat and humidity.

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Those who collapsed received medical attention inside the ground. Officials and staff at the Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium earned praise for reacting quickly to give first aid to the fans who needed it.

All of this unfolded on a night when Al-Hilal produced a ferocious attacking display against Al-Khaleej, wrapping up a comprehensive 5-1 win and extending their strong start to the Roshn League. Yet the scenes in the stands became one of the defining stories of the night.

The episode is a fresh reminder of how vital it is to lay on the highest levels of medical readiness and proper services for supporters at matches played in harsh weather, particularly when temperatures and humidity spike, so that everyone stays safe and games go ahead in secure conditions.