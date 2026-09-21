5 minutes put Real Madrid and Mourinho under the guillotine of sanctions

Real Madrid face the threat of a sanction after Sunday's derby defeat to Atletico Madrid, who won 2-1 in the seventh round of the Spanish league.

According to the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", derby referee Miguel Angel Ortiz Arias recorded the bookings and the sending off before the end of the first half. His report also noted that the second half began five minutes late because of an error by Real Madrid.

The referee wrote in his report: "The second half began five minutes later than the scheduled time, because the away team was late in coming out onto the pitch."

Now attention turns to the disciplinary committee of the Spanish Football Federation. Article 89, relating to being late for the match without this preventing the fixture from taking place, states the following: "When a team arrives at the sporting facilities noticeably and unjustifiably late, but despite this delay it does not prevent the match from being played, or when the team is late in coming out onto the pitch, whether at the start of the match or in the second half, the club is fined an amount of up to 3,000 euros."

It continued: "In the case of the first offence set out in this article, the direct officials are punished with a suspension or exclusion of up to two months, while a second offence is considered misconduct on the part of the head coach of the offending team, which may lead to his sending off from the pitch and a suspension of one to three matches."

This should initially bring a warning from the disciplinary committee, as has been customary in previous seasons. Only for repeated offences, around three of them, does the disciplinary body of the Spanish Football Federation fine the club and even sanction Jose Mourinho.

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