Jules Koundé's reduced role at Barcelona since the start of the season has put the French defender back on the radar of the Premier League's biggest clubs. Several have begun monitoring his situation closely, anticipating a possible change in his future over the coming period.

England rates Koundé highly. He can play at right-back and in central defence, he brings international experience, and Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool are all tracking developments at Barcelona.

Chelsea and Arsenal look the keenest right now. The London club values his defensive versatility, while Arsenal showed an interest in signing him during the last summer transfer window.

Manchester City, United and Liverpool are watching too, especially if his reduced number of appearances under Hansi Flick continues.

No official negotiations or offers have reached Barcelona for Koundé so far. Nor is the Catalan club under any pressure to let him go, with the player having recently renewed his contract until 2030 and confirmed his desire to continue his journey at Camp Nou.

His future hinges on his sporting situation over the coming months. The French defender wants to reclaim his place in the starting line-up and keep an influential role in Flick's project.

Barcelona, for their part, have no intention of opening the door easily. They will only consider the matter if a very high financial offer arrives.

As the Premier League's leading clubs wait on Koundé, Barcelona are keeping an eye on the right-back market in anticipation of any development. Tottenham's Pedro Porro and Sporting Lisbon's Iván Fresneda number among the names of interest.