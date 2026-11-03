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Hussein Hamdy
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5 absences: Flick surprises Hamza Abdelkarim in the official squad for the Aston Villa match

H. Abdelkarim
Barcelona U19 vs Aston Villa U19
Barcelona U19
Aston Villa U19
UEFA Youth League
Barcelona vs Aston Villa
Barcelona
Aston Villa
Champions League
Egypt
Spain
England

Has the German coach changed his decision?

Hansi Flick has named his Barcelona squad for Tuesday's clash with Aston Villa in the fourth round of the Champions League first phase.

Injuries have forced the German to do without Dani Olmo, Jules Koundé, Eric García, Andreas Christensen and Xavi Espart. In their place, Flick has handed a spot among his attacking options to Hamza Abdelkarim.

Press reports had already confirmed the youngster would feature against Villa, lining up with the youth team in the competition.

Here is Barcelona's full squad for the Aston Villa match:

Next matches
BAU

BAU

UEFA Youth League

03 Nov 2026

Aston Villa U19

Aston Villa U19

BAR

BAR

Champions League

03 Nov 2026

AVL

AVL

Goalkeepers: Joan García, Szczęsny, Livaković.

Defence: João Cancelo, Baldé, Cubarsí, Gerard Martín, Álex Campos, Guillem.

Midfield: Bryan Fariñas, Gavi, Fermín, Pedri, Rodri, De Jong, Bernal, Oriol Jorén.

Attack: Gabriel Jesus, Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Ademi, Jordon, Hamza Abdelkarim.

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