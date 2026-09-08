The nominees for the 2026 Ballon d'Or have undergone sweeping changes from last year. Just 16 players kept their place for a second year running, while 14 new names forced their way onto the list.

France Football, in cooperation with UEFA, announced the 30 nominees for this year's award on Tuesday.

The winner will be revealed at a huge ceremony in London on 26 October, the first time the English capital has hosted the event in the award's history.

Compare the two lists and you can trace the shifts football has seen over the past year. Prominent names have returned to the race, fresh faces have emerged, and a number of 2025 stars have fallen away.

14 new faces

Fourteen players who missed out last year have broken into the 2026 shortlist, and much of that owes to the 2026 World Cup. The tournament handed several players the stage to shine and stake their claim for football's most important individual honour.

Lionel Messi, Argentina captain and the award's record eight-time winner, is the most striking beneficiary. The Flea returns as a candidate after leading the Tango to the final and competing strongly for the top scorer title.

Rodri missed last year's list too. Injuries wrecked his 2024-25 campaign, but the 2024 winner is back with a bang after a strong season with Manchester City, crowned World Cup champion and named the tournament's best player. He now finds himself competing hard for a second Ballon d'Or.

Mexico's Julián Quiñones, the Al-Qadsiah striker, seized the World Cup as his golden chance too, earning a place among the nominees for the first time in his career.

The new additions are:

Pau Cubarsí

Marc Cucurella

Luis Díaz

Bruno Fernandes

Gabriel

Sadio Mané

Marquinhos

Lionel Messi

Willian Pacho

Julián Quiñones

Rodri

William Saliba

Ferran Torres

Dayot Upamecano

Who left the race?

Fourteen players from last year's list have dropped off the 2026 nominees for various reasons.

Egypt's Mohamed Salah is among them. The former Liverpool star, now at Turkey's Trabzonspor, finished fourth last year but slid out after a notable dip in form last season.

Barcelona midfielder Pedri also misses out despite featuring last year. His absence comes even after he helped Spain lift the 2026 World Cup and won the La Liga title with Barça.

Injury has done for Barcelona's other star, Raphinha, who managed nothing with Brazil at the World Cup either.

Désiré Doué falls away too, despite lifting the UEFA Champions League with Paris Saint-Germain last season.

Those excluded are:

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Désiré Doué

Denzel Dumfries

Serhou Guirassy

Viktor Gyökeres

Robert Lewandowski

Alexis Mac Allister

Scott McTominay

Cole Palmer

Pedri

Raphinha

Mohamed Salah

Virgil van Dijk

Florian Wirtz

Giants who kept their seats

Sixteen players made both the 2025 and 2026 lists, keeping their place in the chase for the prestigious individual award.

Ousmane Dembélé leads them. The Paris Saint-Germain star and reigning holder drove his side to a second successive UEFA Champions League crown.

Morocco's Achraf Hakimi, the Saint-Germain full-back, holds his spot too. With Salah gone, he stands as the only Arab representative on the list.

Kylian Mbappé keeps his place as the top scorer of Real Madrid and France, joined by club-mates Jude Bellingham of England and Brazil's Vinícius Júnior.

Lamine Yamal, Barcelona's teenage star, features again and picks up a nomination for the world's best young player.

The full list includes:

Jude Bellingham

Ousmane Dembélé

Erling Haaland

Achraf Hakimi

Harry Kane

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Lamine Yamal

Lautaro Martínez

Kylian Mbappé

Nuno Mendes

João Neves

Michael Olise

Declan Rice

Fabián Ruiz

Vinícius Júnior

Vitinha

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