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Saudi Arabia's Under-17 side produced one of the biggest shocks of the "Qatar 2026" World Cup by beating France 1-0, in a match that carried plenty of significance and confirmed their ability to bounce back quickly after a stumble at the start.

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This was more than three points. The win extended Saudi Arabia's remarkable record on the second matchday of the World Cup, where they have never lost, and it reshaped Group D and blew the race for the two qualifying places wide open.

Sunday evening's victory at the Aspire Academy pitches, in the second round of group fixtures, made up for the opening defeat by Uruguay. It also handed the players a major lift ahead of the decisive final round.

Saudi Arabia had to wait until the 73rd minute to turn their superiority into a goal. Shaman Al-Qahtani supplied it, earning his country an exceptional win over France.

It came from a well-worked move. Zaid Al-Bouri burst down the left, carried the ball forward and cut through the French defence before slipping a precise through ball to Al-Qahtani, who controlled it and fired into the net with his right foot. Cue wild Saudi celebrations.

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The goal rewarded a disciplined display. Saudi Arabia shut down the space in front of the French attack and handled the pressure intelligently, all while keeping their own attacking threat and waiting for the right moment to strike.

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A second-matchday record that knows no defeat

Beating France was historic in itself, but it also preserved Saudi Arabia's unbeaten record on the second matchday of their Under-17 World Cup appearances, according to the Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah".

That record now reads two wins and three draws. It began with a goalless draw against Nigeria on 2 August 1985 in Dalian, China, and Saudi Arabia repeated the scoreline against Brazil on 15 July 1987 in Montreal, Canada.

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A 2-2 draw with Guinea followed on 12 June 1989 in Edinburgh. Then came a long wait: not until 8 November 2025 did they win a second-matchday game, beating New Zealand 3-2 in Doha.

Victory over France strengthens that record. Whatever the generation, the opponent or the circumstances, the second matchday has stayed kind to Saudi Arabia.

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From the Uruguay stumble to toppling France

It wasn't an easy task. Saudi Arabia went in under pressure to make amends after opening their campaign with a 3-2 defeat by Uruguay in a thrilling game full of twists and turns.

Fares Bushaqra put them ahead twice in that match from the penalty spot, but they couldn't hold on and came away empty-handed despite a lively attacking display.

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France, by contrast, arrived in high spirits after beating Haiti 3-1 in the first round, with winger Luan Merifield scoring twice.

Saudi Arabia fixed the defensive errors that had cost them the first match. They looked far more balanced and disciplined, and denied one of the leading title contenders the chance to extend their perfect start.

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Group D race heats up

The win takes Saudi Arabia to three points, level with France. Uruguay top the table on three points ahead of their meeting with Haiti on Sunday evening, while Haiti prop up the group without a point.

Saudi Arabia are back in the thick of it. The final round will now decide who goes through from Group D, and all eyes are on the remaining results.

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This is their fifth appearance at the Under-17 World Cup. Qatar host the tournament until 13 December, with France, Uruguay and Haiti in Saudi Arabia's group.

Motivation comes from their greatest achievement in the tournament, the 1989 world title. That triumph remains a shining landmark in Saudi football history and a dream the current generation hopes to get close to. The historic win over France has revived hopes of writing a new chapter of World Cup glory.