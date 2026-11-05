Roberto Mancini named a 31-man Italy squad on Thursday for the UEFA Nations League meetings with France on 12 November in Milan and Belgium on 15 November in Brussels.

Four players earned their first senior call-ups: Milan's 20-year-old Alphadjo Cissé, Como's 19-year-old Mattia Liberali, 17-year-old Como man Riccardo Cassano and Parma's Simone Lontani, born in 2008.

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Cassano and Lontani will feature in the first part of the camp only before joining the Under-18 and Under-19 sides. Cissé and Liberali stay with the senior team throughout.

Between the posts, Mancini has Marco Carnesecchi (Atalanta), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Manchester City) and Guglielmo Vicario (Juventus).

At the back, the Italy boss turned to Honest Ahanor (Crystal Palace), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Riccardo Calafiori (Arsenal), Federico Dimarco (Inter), Daniele Ghilardi (Roma), Michael Kayode (Brentford), Gianluca Mancini (Roma), Marco Palestra (Chelsea) and Giorgio Scalvini (Atalanta).

His midfield options are Nicolò Barella (Inter), Riccardo Cassano (Como), Morten Hjulmand (Sporting Lisbon), Nicolò Fagioli (Fiorentina), Davide Frattesi (Lazio), Simone Lontani (Parma), Nicolò Pisilli (Roma), Samuele Ricci (Como), Alessandro Romano (Cagliari) and Sandro Tonali (Tottenham).

Up front, Mancini picked Nicolò Cambiaghi (Bologna), Alphadjo Cissé (Milan), Francesco Pio Esposito (Inter), Sebastiano Esposito (Sassuolo), Luca Koleosho (Paris FC), Mattia Liberali (Como), Gianluca Scamacca (Atalanta), Antonio Vergara (Napoli) and Nicolò Zaniolo (Udinese).

The squad gather on Sunday evening at the Coverciano centre to begin work on the two fixtures, according to French newspaper "L'Équipe".