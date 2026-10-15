4 defeats and 14 goals: an unprecedented collapse for Italy's clubs in the Champions League

Italian football endured one of its worst nights in the Champions League, after its four representatives, Napoli, Inter Milan, Como and Roma, all lost in the same round, conceding 14 goals and failing to pick up a single point.

According to the Italian newspaper "La Gazzetta dello Sport", this is the first time in the history of the Champions League that four Italian clubs have lost in a single round.

Defensive collapses and late opposition revivals defined a brutal round. Nine goals between the four Italian sides, and not one of them took anything home.

Three of the four, Napoli, Como and Roma, actually led their matches before letting the advantage slip. Inter never went ahead at all. Club Brugge beat them 4-3 for their second defeat of this edition.

Napoli pay the price for defensive errors

Napoli started the misery off, opening the scoring against Villarreal and then conceding three as the Spanish side turned the game around to win 3-1.

A defensive error handed Villarreal their way back in. Napoli buckled under the pressure and surrendered the lead, a scene that laid bare the gap between the demands of domestic football and the intensity of European nights.

Massimiliano Allegri commented on the difference in the level of competition, saying: "The level of the Champions League is higher. When you play against mid-table and smaller teams, you don't realise it, but when you play in the Champions League, you do."

Como fall to Feyenoord despite leading

Cesc Fabregas fared no better. His Como side also failed to protect a lead, going down 3-2 to Feyenoord in Rotterdam and adding another defeat to Italian football's tally on the night.

Como lost control just as Napoli had, letting their opponents flip the scoreline. Four clubs began the round with different ambitions. All four finished it with nothing.

Roma collapse against Real Madrid in eight minutes

The most painful scene of all came at the Stadio Olimpico, where Roma were close to beating Real Madrid, led by their former coach Jose Mourinho, before the match turned in the closing minutes.

Roma looked set for a positive result. Then Real Madrid equalised in the 85th minute and struck the winner in the 90th to make it 4-3, settling the contest in a shocking finish for the hosts.

Eight minutes, three goals conceded. Roma couldn't hold firm when it mattered, losing a match they were close to winning and rounding off a disastrous Italian night in the Champions League.