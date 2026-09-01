34 on his back, and Nouri in his heart: a touching story of loyalty from Al-Sibari at Bayern Munich

Morocco international Ismael Saibari has revealed the humanitarian motive behind his decision to wear the number 34 shirt at Bayern Munich, confirming that the number carries a special significance in tribute to his compatriot and friend Abdelhak Nouri, the former Ajax player.

Speaking to the Bavarian club's official website, Saibari said what happened to Nouri during a friendly with Ajax in 2017 still pains him. Their relationship developed over the years until a strong bond formed between the two families.

"What happened to Abdelhak breaks my heart," the Moroccan said. "I have talked about it a lot with my mother, and visiting the sick is also part of my religion, Islam."

His relationship with the Nouri family began through his agent, who works with Abdelhak's brother, and grew stronger with time. "The relationship has become closer day by day, even between the two families," Saibari said. "We go on holidays together."

Meetings with Nouri give him positive feelings, the Bayern man explained. "When I see Abdelhak, we always spend wonderful times. It is a beautiful thought for me that this happiness might perhaps be able to help improve his condition."

Nouri cannot speak, but he communicates through the movement of his eyebrows. When Saibari told him about the move to Bayern Munich, his happiness at the news was clear.

"I also left him the task of choosing the shirt number I would wear at Bayern Munich," Saibari added. "He chose the number 34, and so I decided to wear it."

The number 34 holds a special place in Nouri's story. He wore it throughout his career with Ajax, and Saibari has chosen to carry that memory into his new chapter with the Bavarian giants, a gesture that reflects the depth of the bond he shares with Nouri and his family.