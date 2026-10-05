Twenty-one wins from 26 matches, the best attack in the league with 114 goals and the best defence with 13 conceded. None of it was enough for Borussia Dortmund's women's team last year. They still had hope of the promotion they were targeting until the final matchday, but 1. FC Cologne's second team did not slip up and protected their two-point lead with a win.

That was a brutal setback for the ambitious BVB, who founded their women's football department in 2020, started in the lowest division and celebrated promotion after promotion. "We set ourselves a sporting goal and largely failed to achieve it through our own fault. So of course we are all very disappointed," a frustrated managing director Carsten Cramer told the Ruhr Nachrichten after the end of the season.

Two straightforward reasons explain why Dortmund missed out on first place and the promotion play-offs. They failed to beat Cologne in either meeting, and they also let the three points that ultimately cost them automatic promotion slip away off the pitch. It happened, of all fixtures, against SV Deutz 05, the team that finished second from bottom.

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BVB women throw away promotion to the 2. Bundesliga off the pitch

Back in September, BVB had cruised to a 3-0 win there, with Sara Ito scoring the final goal. The issue was that the Japanese player, who came on in the 77th minute, had permission to play but was not named on the team sheet. The association therefore awarded the game as a 2-0 defeat against Dortmund.

Next matches BVB Bundesliga 14:30 SVW

Now the BVB women have to take an unwanted extra lap. So far, though, they have started in emphatic fashion: seven wins from seven matches and a goal difference of 31-0 has put the Westphalians top of the Regionalliga West table, ahead of Bayer Leverkusen's second team, who have won six out of six.

That is no miracle, just the standard they expect. "We respect every opponent," 58-year-old Ralf Kellermann told kicker before the start of the season. "But the squad is so well assembled in terms of quality and depth that we have to become champions and win the promotion play-offs. Otherwise, something would have gone wrong."

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BVB signed six players with more than 1,000 games of Bundesliga experience

To make that happen, BVB, who are investing around €15 million in a new training ground for their women's team right next to the men's set-up, strengthened heavily. They handed the sporting director role to Kellermann, who won 20 titles during his 18 years at Wolfsburg. One of them was the 2013 treble of league title, DFB Cup and Champions League, when Kellermann was still working as a coach.

He also brought in striker Alexandra Popp, one of the best-known and most successful German footballers. Like Kellermann, she signed until 2029, and BVB want to have reached the Bundesliga by then at the latest. Those two headline arrivals were the latest proof of how serious Dortmund's club management are about women's football.

Alongside Popp, they signed five more players with a combined total of more than 1,000 Bundesliga appearances. Austria national goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger arrived from Arsenal and is currently still out with a cruciate ligament tear.

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How many goals has Alexandra Popp scored for BVB so far?

From the start, the ambitious project was sold credibly and the club's surroundings have bought into it with real enthusiasm. The club sold more than 1,700 season tickets for matches at the venerable Stadion Rote Erde, which has already sold out for the derby against Schalke 04 with 10,000 spectators and the cup match against Bayern Munich with 15,755. After three home games, the average attendance stands at 3,800, while second-placed MSV Duisburg are on 355.

On the pitch, captain Popp leads the team. She also tops the scoring charts with eight goals so far, plus one assist, in seven games. Internally, Rita Schumacher, who scored 25 goals in 26 matches last season, follows with nine goal involvements already, five goals and four assists. New signing Ramona Maier, who arrived from Bundesliga club SGS Essen and once scored 107 goals in 174 competitive matches in Ingolstadt, has four goals and two assists.

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BVB women's competitive record: 125 league games, 117 wins

Even their current dominance is starting to test goalkeeper Laura van der Laan's concentration. So little is coming at her goal that she has to use psychological tricks passed on by Dortmund's goalkeeping coach to stay switched on. "It doesn't happen that often that you lose focus. And when it does happen, there are one or two techniques for bringing yourself back into the game," she said, without wanting to reveal any more details.

Whether things continue this smoothly remains fascinating to watch. Dortmund's women have won 117 of 125 league matches since entering league competition in 2021/22. Last year, though, the pressure of having to go up showed in some performances. The huge experience they have now added should make promotion a formality this time.

BVB: Borussia Dortmund women's season results