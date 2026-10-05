Twenty-one wins from 26 matches, the league's best attack with 114 goals and the best defence with 13 conceded, and still it was not enough for Borussia Dortmund's women's team last year. They went into the final matchday still hoping to secure promotion to the 2. Liga, but 1. FC Köln's second team did not slip up and protected their two-point lead with a win.

For ambitious BVB, who founded their women's football department in 2020, started in the lowest division and reeled off promotion after promotion, it was a bitter setback. "We set ourselves a sporting goal and largely failed to achieve it through our own fault. So of course we are all very disappointed," a frustrated managing director Carsten Cramer told Ruhr Nachrichten after the end of the season.

Two simple reasons explain why first place and the promotion play-offs slipped away. Dortmund failed to win either game against Köln, and they also lost the three points that ultimately cost them automatic promotion off the pitch. It happened, of all teams, against second-bottom side SV Deutz 05.

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BVB women throw away promotion to the 2. Liga off the pitch

Back in September, BVB had cruised to a 3-0 win there, with Sara Ito scoring the final goal. The problem was that the Japanese player, who came on in the 77th minute, had permission to play but was not listed on the teamsheet. The association therefore recorded the match as a 2-0 defeat for Dortmund.

Next matches BVB Bundesliga 14:30 SVW

Now BVB's women have to take an unwanted extra lap. So far, though, they have made an emphatic start: seven wins from seven matches, a goal difference of 31-0, and top spot in the Regionalliga West ahead of Bayer Leverkusen's second team, who have won six out of six.

That is no miracle, just the plan. "We have respect for every opponent," 58-year-old Ralf Kellermann told kicker before the start of the season. "But the squad is so well set up in terms of quality and depth that we have to become champions and win the promotion play-offs. Otherwise, something would have gone wrong."

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BVB signed six players with more than 1,000 Bundesliga appearances of experience

To make sure of that, BVB, who are investing around €15 million in a new training ground for their women's team right next to the men's set-up, have recruited heavily. They handed the sporting director role to Kellermann, who won 20 titles in 18 years at Wolfsburg. That haul included the 2013 treble of league title, DFB Cup and Champions League, when Kellermann was still working as a coach.

He also brought in striker Alexandra Popp, one of the best-known and most successful German footballers. Like Kellermann, she signed until 2029, and BVB want to have reached the Bundesliga by this year at the latest. Those two headline arrivals were the latest proof of how serious the Dortmund hierarchy are about women's football.

Alongside Popp, the club signed five more players with a combined total of more than 1,000 Bundesliga appearances. Austria national-team goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger arrived from Arsenal, although she is currently still sidelined with a cruciate ligament tear.

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How many goals has Alexandra Popp scored for BVB so far?

From the start, the ambitious project was sold credibly and the club's surroundings have bought into it. More than 1,700 season tickets have been sold for matches at the venerable Stadion Rote Erde, which has already sold out for the derby against Schalke 04 with 10,000 spectators and for the cup match against Bayern Munich with 15,755. After three home games, the average attendance stands at 3,800, while second-placed MSV Duisburg are at 355.

Captain Popp leads the team on the pitch too. She tops the scoring charts with eight goals so far, plus one assist, in seven matches. Next among Dortmund's players is Rita Schumacher, who scored 25 goals in 26 matches last season and already has nine goal involvements this term with five goals and four assists. New signing Ramona Maier, who joined from Bundesliga club SGS Essen and once scored 107 goals in 174 competitive matches in Ingolstadt, has four goals and two assists.

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BVB women’s competitive record: 125 league matches, 117 wins

Meanwhile, the team's current dominance under coach Markus Högner is leaving goalkeeper Laura van der Laan short of action. Hardly anything is reaching her goal, so she has to rely on psychological tricks from Dortmund's goalkeeping coach to avoid losing concentration. "It doesn't happen that often that you lose focus. And when it does happen, there are one or two techniques for bringing yourself back into the game," she said, without wanting to reveal any more details.

Whether it stays this straightforward remains to be seen. Since entering league competition in 2021/22, Dortmund's women have won 117 of their 125 league matches. Last year, though, the pressure of having to go up at all costs showed in some performances. The huge experience added to the squad should make promotion a formality this time.

BVB: Borussia Dortmund women’s season results