30 minutes: the secret behind the delayed start of the Ballon d'Or ceremony

Traffic chaos in central London forced a 30-minute delay to Monday evening's Ballon d'Or ceremony.

England's Harry Kane, the Bayern Munich striker, France's Kylian Mbappé of Real Madrid and Spain's Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal lead the field for the prestigious award, according to several press reports.

The British newspaper "Independent" reported that huge crowds packed the surrounding area, leaving guests struggling to reach the red carpet and pushing back the start of the evening.

Kate Scott and Thierry Henry will host proceedings, which shifted from 8pm GMT (11pm Mecca time) to 8:30pm GMT.

The winner, the newspaper noted, will be revealed at around 10pm GMT (1am Mecca time).







