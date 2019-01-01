3-way Vietnam, Indonesia and Thailand battle for semi-final slot

It's going to be an epic tussle on the final day of Group B with three teams fighting it out for just two spots to the next stage of the competition.

After the completion of the penultimate round of matches in Group B of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games in , it is no clearer which two teams will advance to the knockout stage of the football event.

The three in contention are , Indonesia and who all won their respective matches on Tuesday beating Singapore, Brunei and Laos respectively to hold the top three spots in the group.

Vietnam are top by virtue of their 100% records in the competition thus far with the other two teams trailing by three points going into the final round of matches on December 5.

With the goal difference being the first metric for separation, the three teams are also close behind in that regards with Vietnam on +13 goals, Indonesia on +11 goals and on +10 goals.

It did not helped matters that Typhoon Kammuri has engulfed Philippines and had a severe impact on the playing conditions that were made very heavy on the players in yesterday's round of matches.

Indonesia looks likely to take one one the two semi-final slots as their opponent on the final day of the group are Laos while it could be a winner-take-all match between Vietnam and Thailand.

All three teams will be looking to finish top of the group to give them an easier ride in the next stage of the competition.

That is because Myanmar has confirmed themselves to be Group A winners and have the luxury of a 5-day rest period from their last match to the semi-final scheduled to be played on December 7.

Malaysia, Cambodia and Philippines are the three teams still with a chance of following Myanmar through from Group A.

