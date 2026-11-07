Several powerful alliances have entered a fierce battle over the coming period to buy Saudi club Al-Ittihad.

Press reports confirmed that the Saudi Public Investment Fund is studying numerous bids to acquire "the Dean", with the process expected to run until the end of next year.

Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" named three investment alliances in the hunt. First comes a group pairing the American Glazer family with businessman Wael Jamjoum.

A second American-Saudi alliance also wants the Jeddah club, bringing together Prince Saad bin Abdullah and American businessman Joshua Harris, co-owner of several clubs in America and England.

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Should that alliance win the takeover, it plans to appoint Hamad Al-Sunai, the former president of Al-Ittihad, as chief executive.

The third alliance unites Sidra Capital and BlueFive Capital, led by Abdulrahman and Sultan, the two sons of Khalid bin Mahfouz, the former honorary member of Al-Ittihad.

According to the same newspaper, that Sidra Capital and BlueFive Capital bid stands closest to sealing the deal, having tabled the highest financial offer alongside a strong investment file that meets the qualification requirements.

This alliance outstrips its rivals on financial solvency, funding sources and investment structure, plus a strategic vision to develop the club both on and off the pitch. That edge keeps it in front for now.

Al-Hilal, remember, became the first of the big four to leave the Saudi Public Investment Fund's umbrella, after 70% of its shares passed to Kingdom Holding Company, owned by Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal, last April.